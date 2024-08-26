11,500 students register for the offline test

Shimla – In a bid to support aspiring science students, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced that the offline test for free JEE and NEET coaching will be held soon. This initiative is part of the Swarn Jayanti Vidyarthi Anushikshan Yojana, which aims to provide free coaching to talented students in government schools.

The department will establish examination centers in schools across various blocks, where students will take the test. Eligible candidates include science students from class 11th and 12th enrolled in government schools. This year, the registration deadline has been extended from August 23 to August 28, allowing more students to participate. Interested students can register on the provided link until 10 p.m. on August 28.

The Swarn Jayanti Vidyarthi Anushikshan Yojana offers free online coaching for JEE and NEET through Avanti Fellows Institute, guided by the Department of Samagra Shiksha and Higher Education. This initiative seeks to prepare students for competitive exams and improve their chances of success.

As of now, approximately 11,500 students have registered from various districts, and this number is expected to rise as the new deadline approaches. The department has urged all district deputy directors to ensure that 100 percent of eligible science students are registered for the test.

The offline test will be conducted by August 29, and students who qualify will begin their online coaching sessions next month. This extended registration period aims to ensure that no eligible student misses out on this valuable opportunity.