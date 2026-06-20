Governor Kavinder Gupta inaugurates exhibition at IIAS, stresses collective efforts to preserve the centuries-old art form

Shimla: Governor Kavinder Gupta said that Kangra miniature painting holds a distinguished place among India’s great artistic traditions and remains one of the finest expressions of the Pahari school of painting. He said traditional artists are the true custodians of indigenous art forms and deserve greater support and recognition for preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

The Governor was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition of artworks created during a five-day art camp on the theme, ‘Depiction of Folk and Rural Life in Kangra Miniature Paintings: Perspectives of Indigenous Indian Artistic Traditions’, at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla.

Describing the art form as one admired across the world, Gupta said Kangra miniature paintings are known for their delicate craftsmanship, intricate brushwork, harmonious use of colours and sensitive portrayal of nature and human emotions. He said India’s artistic traditions reflect the country’s civilizational values and cultural identity and help connect generations with their roots.

Appreciating IIAS for organising the art camp, the Governor said the institution has been making consistent efforts to promote Indian culture, knowledge traditions and heritage through such initiatives. He added that artists practicing traditional forms play a vital role in keeping indigenous art alive.

Kangra miniature painting originated in the 18th century and flourished in the erstwhile Kangra kingdom under the patronage of Maharaja Sansar Chand. Considered the most refined style of the Pahari school of painting, it is characterised by fine lines, natural colours and graceful depictions of landscapes and emotions. The paintings largely draw inspiration from Hindu mythology, particularly the stories of Lord Krishna and Radha, the Bhagavata Purana, Gita Govinda and scenes from everyday rural life. The art form has become an important symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s cultural identity and has received Geographical Indication (GI) status, helping safeguard its authenticity.

Referring to its history, Gupta said the Kangra school reached its peak during the reign of Maharaja Sansar Chand and earned international recognition for its artistic excellence. He stressed that conservation efforts should focus not only on preserving historic paintings but also on empowering the artists, artisans and communities that continue to sustain these traditions.

Calling for collective action, the Governor urged governments, educational institutions, scholars, artists and local communities to work together for the preservation and growth of traditional Indian art forms. He described the exhibition as a celebration of India’s vibrant cultural heritage and creative excellence.