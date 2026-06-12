Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is exploring a research collaboration with Australia-based Tri-Nations Orchard System Holdings Ltd to tackle Apple Replant Disease (ARD), an emerging challenge affecting orchard productivity and sustainability in Himachal Pradesh.

The proposal was discussed during the visit of the company’s Senior Advisor, Kim Russell, to the university. Officials deliberated on a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at launching a joint research programme on Apple Replant Disease.

The meeting was attended by Director of Research Dr Devina Vaidya, Director of Extension Education Dr D.P. Sharma, Head of the Department of Plant Pathology Dr Anil Handa and other scientists. Discussions focused on orchard rejuvenation through improved soil health, top-working of ageing orchards with superior scion material and light interception trials to improve fruit colour, quality and yield.

Tri-Nations Orchard System Holdings shared its experience from projects in Australia, Africa and India, particularly in natural composting and sustainable orchard management. The utilisation of apple pomace and other horticultural by-products to improve soil health and reduce waste also figured in the discussions.

Vice-Chancellor Dr H.S. Baweja said the increasing incidence of Apple Replant Disease and the ageing of orchards have become major concerns affecting productivity and the income of apple growers. He emphasized the need for science-based solutions and international cooperation to address these issues.

Dr Baweja said the proposed partnership envisages advanced soil DNA diagnostics, development of testing protocols, scientist exchange programmes and multidisciplinary approaches for managing ARD.

The proposed Indo-Australian initiative is aimed at improving orchard productivity and sustainability while supporting the long-term transformation of Himachal Pradesh’s apple sector.