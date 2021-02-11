New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment implements the Central Sector Scheme of National Fellowship for Scheduled Castes (NFSC) to provide Fellowships to Scheduled Caste students pursuing M.Phil and Ph.D. During the current year (i.e., 2020-21, as on 31-12-2020), 3442 students have been provided with the fellowship.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Katariain a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday stated that the scheme was implemented by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the costing norms of this scheme, including stipend, are revised as and when UGC revises the norms for similar schemes implemented by it.

The NFSC scheme is a Central Sector Scheme. Under the scheme, funds are not allocated State wise. A total of 31,930 students have been benefitted by this scheme during the period 2015-16 to 2019-20.