Solan: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has introduced new academic programmes for the 2026-27 session, including B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management, MBA (General) and M.Sc. Agricultural Meteorology, aimed at creating more opportunities for students in agriculture, business and allied sciences.

The University has launched a four-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management programme with an intake capacity of 50 seats. The programme combines agricultural sciences with business management and is designed to prepare students for careers in agribusiness enterprises, supply chain management, commodity markets and agricultural entrepreneurship. Students graduating from the course can also pursue higher studies through the University’s existing MBA in Agribusiness Management.

The University has also restarted its MBA (General) programme with 50 seats, providing graduates an opportunity to build careers in management across different sectors. In addition, postgraduate students will now be able to pursue an M.Sc. in Agricultural Meteorology. The programme focuses on the impact of weather and climate on agriculture and aims to equip students with scientific knowledge required to support climate-resilient farming practices.

For admission to B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management, candidates should have passed Class 12 with English and any three subjects among Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agricultural Physics, Agricultural Chemistry, Agricultural Biology or Agriculture. Admissions will be based on merit determined by marks obtained in English and the three eligible subjects.

Candidates seeking admission to M.Sc. Agricultural Meteorology must possess a four-year degree in agriculture, horticulture or forestry from a recognised university with a minimum OGPA of 6.00 out of 10 or 60 per cent marks under the annual system.

Applications for B.Sc. (Hons.) Agribusiness Management can be submitted up to July 23, while applications with a late fee will be accepted till July 27. The merit list of selected candidates will be displayed on July 31. Applications for MBA (General) and M.Sc. Agricultural Meteorology will be accepted up to June 30 and till July 6 with a late fee. The entrance examination for both programmes will be conducted at the University’s main campus on July 12.

Apart from the newly introduced courses, the University is offering B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture and B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry at its main campus in Nauni and at the Colleges of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri and Thunag. Students at the main campus can also opt for B.Sc. Agriculture (Hons.) in Natural Farming and B.Tech. Food Technology under the self-financing category, while COH&F Neri offers B.Tech. Biotechnology and B.Tech. Food Technology programmes.

The University offers a wide range of postgraduate specialisations in horticulture, forestry and allied disciplines, including Fruit Science, Vegetable Science, Food Processing and Technology, Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Soil Science, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension Education, Silviculture and Agroforestry, Forest Resource Management and Microbiology.

The last date for submission of online applications for undergraduate programmes under normal seats is June 15, while applications under self-financing seats will remain open till July 23. The undergraduate entrance examination will be held on July 5 at Solan, Hamirpur, Sundernagar, Palampur and Rampur, while the postgraduate entrance examination is scheduled for July 12.