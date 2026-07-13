Nauni (Solan): In a bid to encourage self-employment and value addition in the horticulture sector, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited applications for a three-month vocational course in Wine Making. The programme aims to equip aspiring entrepreneurs, fruit growers and rural youth with scientific knowledge and practical skills to establish fruit-based processing enterprises in Himachal Pradesh.

The Wine Technology course has been designed to provide comprehensive training in scientific wine production through classroom teaching and practical laboratory sessions. Participants will receive hands-on experience in the entire wine-making process, including fruit selection, juice extraction, fermentation, yeast culture management, clarification, filtration, maturation, blending, bottling, pasteurisation and quality evaluation. The curriculum also covers physicochemical and microbiological aspects of wine production to ensure the manufacture of quality products.

The programme places special emphasis on entrepreneurship and commercial winery management. Trainees will be introduced to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and quality assurance protocols. They will also receive practical guidance on setting up and managing small- and medium-scale wineries, covering infrastructure planning, equipment selection, storage, packaging, labelling, sanitation systems and quality control.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. H.S. Baweja said that value addition to horticultural produce is one of the most effective ways to increase farmers’ income and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in the hill state.

“Himachal Pradesh is blessed with a rich diversity of quality fruits, but a significant portion of the produce often faces marketing challenges or post-harvest losses. Scientific processing and value addition can transform this challenge into an economic opportunity. Through this vocational programme, the University aims to develop skilled entrepreneurs who can convert locally available fruits into high-value products, generate employment and contribute to strengthening the state’s agri-processing ecosystem,” he said.

The course has an intake capacity of 10 participants. Candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination or its equivalent from a recognised Board or University with at least 40 per cent aggregate marks are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to graduates and postgraduates during the admission process. The one-time course fee has been fixed at ₹18,000.

The last date for submission of applications is August 8, 2026. Counselling will be conducted on August 14, while the course will commence from August 20, 2026.

Application forms can be downloaded from the university website. Completed applications, along with attested copies of educational certificates, a character certificate and a Demand Draft or Indian Postal Order of ₹100 in favour of the Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, should be sent through Registered or Speed Post to the Head, Department of Food Science and Technology, College of Horticulture, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, Solan (HP)-173230. Applications submitted through courier services will not be accepted. Candidates may also submit their applications by hand at the Department of Food Science and Technology, College of Horticulture, UHF, Nauni.

For further information, interested candidates may contact the Department of Food Science and Technology through email at [email protected] or by telephone at 01792-252410.