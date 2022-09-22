Shimla: With the onset of the winter season, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has banned trekking and mountaineering activities in the entire jurisdiction of the district till further orders.

Ab official order regarding this matter has been issued by Lahaul and Spiti’s Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.

The official notification reads, “A large number of tracking enthusiasts scale the treacherous mountains treks/peaks of the district, thus making it a trekking/mountaineering hotspot.”

It further reads, “It is also evident due to past experiences such as incidents of September 2021 where 16 trekkers got stranded and two casualties were reported at Khamenger glacier in Pin Valley due to unprecedented heavy snowfall and on rescued with much hardship.”

DC said that during the onset of the winter season, climatic conditions tend to change very quickly, which pose a great threat to the lives of trekker.

“Conducting rescue and search operation during such conditions is also risky” he added.

“Violators of this order will be punished under section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 51 of Disaster Management act 2005 that could lead to imprisonment upto two years or fine or both,” said the DC.

Lahaul and Spiti district is one of the most famous tourist destinations of the state. The district is known for its scenic beauty. It is very popular amongst domestic as well as foreign tourists.