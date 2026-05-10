Shimla – A young talent from Shimla has stepped into Bollywood with the recently released Hindi film Daadi Ki Shaadi, starring comedian Kapil Sharma and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

Kavid Machhan, a student of Stokes Memorial School, Shimla, has featured in a recently released family entertainer and has been drawing attention for its star cast and emotional storyline. Kavid belongs to Rohru in Shimla district. His father, Vikas Machhan, is an apple grower, while his mother, Priya Darshika, is a housewife.

A significant part of the film was also shot in Shimla and nearby areas, adding a local connection to the Bollywood project. The scenic locations of the hill town and surrounding regions were used during filming, giving audiences glimpses of Himachal Pradesh on the big screen.

The film has brought pride to the region as another local artist, Nishant Kaul, has also appeared in the movie, showcasing Himachal Pradesh’s growing presence in the entertainment industry.

Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi is a family comedy-drama centred on relationships, emotions and humour. The movie has also gained attention as it marks the acting debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor. Reports indicate that actors Sadia Khateeb and Sarath Kumar are also part of the cast alongside Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor.

The trailer and promotional events of the film generated significant buzz online before its theatrical release earlier this month. The film has been promoted as a light-hearted family entertainer with emotional moments and comedy sequences.