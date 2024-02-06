Shimla – The Meteorological Department in Shimla has forecasted a stretch of clear weather in Himachal Pradesh. From February 6 to 11, the sky is expected to remain clear, allowing for a welcome break from recent weather fluctuations.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a noticeable decline in the maximum temperature across the state, with the average maximum temperature recorded below normal levels. This shift in weather conditions marks a significant turn of events, creating a conducive environment for agricultural and horticultural activities.

Farmers and fruit growers, who have eagerly awaited favourable weather conditions, can now make the most of this period to tend to their fields and gardens. The recent snowfall, accumulating several feet on mountain peaks, has not only enhanced the scenic beauty but has also provided a boost to the state’s glaciers.

Over the last six days, Himachal Pradesh has experienced substantial snowfall and rain, effectively putting an end to the drought-like situation that had prevailed. The fresh snow in the higher hills is expected to positively impact hydro power generation, as major hydro projects in the Satluj and Beas basin witnessed a dip in production ranging to only 10 to 20 per cent.

The positive effects of this precipitation extend to agriculture and horticulture, with the moisture from snowfall and rain providing a much-needed boost to these sectors. The state’s farms and orchards are anticipated to thrive, contributing to the overall well-being of the region.

While the current weather pattern is expected to persist until Sunday, the Meteorological Department predicts a shift in conditions starting Monday. The return of rain and snowfall is anticipated, potentially maintaining the momentum gained in mitigating drought conditions and contributing further to the ecological balance of Himachal Pradesh.