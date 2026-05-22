Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to make history by conducting the upcoming Census 2027 using advanced digital technology. The traditional paper-based census will be replaced by a modern, tech-driven approach that includes self-enumeration and mobile app-based data collection.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Shimla, has announced that the first phase of the Census, the House-listing and Housing Census, will be conducted from June 16 to July 15, 2026. During this period, enumerators will visit households equipped with a state-of-the-art HLO (House-Listing Operations) App instead of carrying paper forms.

In a major citizen-friendly move, the public will get the opportunity to fill in their own details online. The self-enumeration facility will be open from June 1 to June 15, 2026 through the official portal se.census.gov.in. After successfully submitting their information, citizens will receive an 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID. When enumerators visit their homes between June 16 and July 15, people will only need to provide this ID. The data entered online will automatically appear in the enumerator’s mobile application, making the process faster and more accurate.

Enumerators will record all information in real time through the mobile application, which is expected to significantly reduce errors and delays. A dedicated Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) portal has also been developed to monitor progress, manage logistics, training, and resource allocation.

The Government of India aims to make Census 2027 fully modern, transparent, and error-free. This digital initiative is being seen as a significant step towards Digital India and the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. By adopting this paperless system, the census exercise is expected to save substantial costs, ensure higher data accuracy, maintain confidentiality, and deliver final results in a much shorter time frame.

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the self-enumeration window starting June 1 to make the process smoother for both themselves and the field staff.