Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has enhanced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops cultivated under natural farming. Wheat MSP has been increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg, maize from Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per kg, and barley grown in the Pangi Valley of Chamba district from Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 per kg. The MSP for raw turmeric has seen a sharp hike from Rs. 90 to Rs. 150 per kg, while ginger will now be procured at Rs. 30 per kg. The decision is expected to encourage farmers to adopt natural farming practices and ensure better returns.

Alongside the focus on agriculture, the Cabinet approved the creation and filling of 1,000 posts of Police Constables to strengthen the state police force and improve law enforcement. It also gave the green light for 500 posts of Assistant Forest Guards in the Forest Department, with 50 percent of these reserved for Van Mitras, providing employment opportunities to those already working at the grassroots level.

To address manpower and operational challenges in the Forest Department, the Cabinet decided to engage retired revenue officials, including 8 Naib Tehsildars, 20 Kanungos, and 44 Patwaris, on fixed remuneration. Additionally, 10 legal consultants will be appointed across territorial circles to handle legal matters more effectively.

The Cabinet also took steps to address the shortage of teaching staff in newly established medical colleges by allowing the engagement of retired faculty members as Professors in both clinical and non-clinical specialities. This is expected to ensure the smooth functioning of these institutions.

In an administrative reform, the divisional setup of the Jal Shakti Department in Sirmaur district will be reorganised based on assembly constituencies to improve service delivery and public convenience.

To ensure timely disbursement of social security pensions, the Cabinet approved amendments to Rules 10 (2) and (3) of the Himachal Pradesh Social Security (Pension/Allowance) Rules, 2010, aiming to streamline the process and reduce delays.

In a move aimed at inspiring youth, the government will take the services of Sanjay Kumar, Honorary Captain and Param Vir Chakra awardee, from May 1, 2026, to motivate young people to join the Indian Armed Forces.