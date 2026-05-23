Shimla: Governor Kavinder Gupta has stressed the urgent need to document and preserve Himachal Pradesh’s rich linguistic heritage, particularly the state’s diverse local dialects.

The Governor made these remarks during a meeting with senior author and poet Dr. O.P. Sharma, who called on him at Lok Bhavan on Saturday. On the occasion, Dr. Sharma presented his latest poetry collection titled ‘Mhari Soch’ to the Governor.

While interacting with the author, Governor Kavinder Gupta highlighted the cultural significance of Himachal’s dialects and called for their systematic documentation through literature and academic efforts.

“Dialects of Himachal such as Kangri, Mandyali, Kullvi, Sirmauri, Kinnauri and others, are an invaluable part of the State’s cultural identity,” the Governor said, adding that these languages reflect the identity, traditions, and collective wisdom of the people.

He further stated, “Languages and dialects are the soul of a society. Preserving our regional dialects in written form is essential to safeguard our cultural roots and pass on our rich heritage to the coming generations.”

Governor Gupta noted that Himachal Pradesh is known worldwide for its natural beauty, but equally important is its vibrant folk traditions, languages, and cultural diversity. He emphasised that literature plays a vital role in strengthening social values and cultural consciousness.

Appreciating the efforts of writers and poets, the Governor said that authors have a significant responsibility in promoting local languages and preserving regional traditions through their creative works.

He lauded Dr. O.P. Sharma for his contributions to Himachali literature and wished him success in his future literary endeavours.