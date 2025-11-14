Shimla — The State Election Commission has nearly completed the preparation of voter lists for the upcoming rural and urban local body elections, with rolls finalised for 3,548 out of 3,577 Gram Panchayats across Himachal Pradesh. Voter lists for all 70 Urban Local Bodies have also been completed, while the remaining 29 Gram Panchayat lists will be ready by December 1, 2025, a spokesperson said.

As per the updated electoral rolls, the state now has 55,19,709 registered voters, including 27,26,548 women and 27,93,161 men.

The Commission has made the voter lists available on its official website, and voters can also check their names through the Voter Saarthi App. Citizens have been urged to verify their details well in advance.

Any resident who has completed 18 years of age on or before October 1, 2025, is eligible to be enrolled. If an eligible voter’s name is missing from the list, they can apply for inclusion by submitting the prescribed form in duplicate, along with a fee of ₹2, to the District Election Officer or the office of the Deputy Commissioner. This can be done until the election schedule is formally announced.

For voters in Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Parishads, and Municipal Corporations, applications for inclusion must be submitted in duplicate to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer or Sub-Divisional Officer with a fee of ₹50.

The Commission said it is working to ensure error-free voter lists and has urged citizens to complete their verification and inclusion formalities on time.