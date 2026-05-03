Shimla: A fresh case of reckless behaviour by tourists has surfaced in Himachal Pradesh, with a viral video showing two youths hanging out of a moving car while consuming alcohol on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway. The incident, reported from the Behna–Chakkar stretch on May 2, has triggered strong reactions from local residents.

According to information, the youths were travelling in a Haryana-registered vehicle and were seen performing dangerous stunts by leaning out of the car windows while it was in motion. In the video, both individuals are seen drinking beer with half their bodies outside the vehicle, posing a serious risk to themselves as well as other commuters on the busy highway.

No one gives a damn about these reckless drivers. It is always the common man a pedestrian or someone on a two wheeler who ends up in trouble because of them. Among all HR26 shows up far too often in these problematic situations what could be the reason ?



Over to you… pic.twitter.com/bspjPsE2yd — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 3, 2026

The nearly 20-second clip also shows the youths throwing empty beer cans onto the road after consuming alcohol. Such actions not only reflect disregard for public safety but also raise concerns over littering and the potential for accidents caused by objects thrown onto the highway.

The video was reportedly recorded by occupants of another vehicle travelling behind the car and later shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. The incident has led to widespread anger among residents, who say such behaviour is becoming increasingly common and is affecting the image of the state.

Locals have expressed concern that irresponsible actions by some tourists are disturbing the peaceful environment of Himachal Pradesh. They have urged the administration to take strict action against those involved and enforce traffic and public safety rules more effectively.

Incidents of rash driving, public drinking, and littering on highways have been reported earlier as well, raising questions about monitoring and enforcement on key tourist routes. Residents believe that stricter penalties and increased vigilance are necessary to prevent such acts and ensure the safety of all road users.