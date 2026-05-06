Mandi: A total of 575 students were awarded degrees and 40 students received gold medals during the second convocation ceremony of Sardar Patel University (SPU), Mandi, held on Wednesday.

Kavinder Gupta presided over the convocation and congratulated the graduates, medal winners, their families and teachers. He said that the support of parents and mentors plays an important role in shaping the success of students. He expressed confidence that the university will grow into a leading centre of knowledge in Himachal Pradesh and the country.

Addressing the students, the Governor urged them to go beyond personal career goals and contribute to nation-building. He said their knowledge, innovation and values should be used to strengthen the country and build a self-reliant India.

He said that the convocation ceremony in Mandi, known as ‘Choti Kashi’, is not just about awarding degrees but also about celebrating knowledge, culture and responsibility.

Referring to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said that the message of unity and integrity remains relevant even today. He appreciated the installation of Patel’s statue on the university campus and said it reflects the institution’s national vision. He also encouraged students to follow the ideals of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

The Governor praised the progress made by the university in a short time. He appreciated the implementation of the National Education Policy, the establishment of a Bharatiya Gyan Parampara cell, organising convocation in traditional attire and forming academic committees.

He also highlighted the university’s efforts to organise academic and cultural programmes linked to Mandi’s 500-year history, saying it shows respect for heritage and culture.

Speaking on the role of youth, he said initiatives like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Viksit Bharat-2047 need the active participation of young people. He added that knowledge alone is not enough, and students must also focus on innovation, ethics and compassion.

He urged the graduates to work for the welfare of weaker sections, stay away from drugs, protect the environment and preserve cultural heritage. He also explained that ‘Dikshaant’ marks the beginning of a new journey, not the end of learning.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Lalit Kumar Awasthi highlighted the achievements of the university since its establishment in 2022. He said that SPU Mandi has secured research projects worth Rs. 2.30 crore, published more than 60 research papers and received approval for two patents. He added that the university has signed 22 MoUs with national and international institutions.