Dharamshala | The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has decided to engage 5,031 subject experts from the Education Department for the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets this year. The move aims to ensure smooth, transparent and timely completion of the evaluation process.

According to the board, 2,901 subject experts will be deployed for Class 10 evaluation, while 2,130 experts will assess Class 12 answer sheets. These experts will be formally appointed by the Education Department to avoid disruptions that were witnessed in previous years during the evaluation process.

Every year, delays in the declaration of board examination results were reported due to the non-reporting of teachers who had applied for evaluation duty. The repeated delays caused anxiety among students and parents and disrupted admission schedules. To address this issue, the board has opted to rely on subject specialists instead of school teachers.

Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dr Rajesh Sharma, said the decision was taken to complete the evaluation work within the stipulated timeframe. He said engaging subject experts would help maintain discipline, transparency and quality in the checking process.

The board has announced that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared by April 30, a move expected to help students plan their further studies and participate in admission processes without uncertainty.

Officials said the involvement of subject experts will also improve the quality of evaluation. In the past, there were complaints of negligence and inconsistency in checking, which affected students’ results. With experts assessing papers related to their respective subjects, each answer sheet is expected to be evaluated carefully and fairly.

The board believes the new system will strengthen confidence in the evaluation process and ensure that students receive marks based on their actual performance, marking a shift towards a more accountable and student-friendly examination system.