Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has launched an ambitious campaign to tackle drug abuse by promoting sports and strengthening enforcement, as part of a broader strategy to build a drug-free society.

The state is set to roll out the “Khelo Himachal – Chitta Mukt Abhiyan” in the 2026–27 financial year. The initiative aims to steer youth away from substance abuse by encouraging discipline, fitness and healthy competition through structured sports activities.

As part of the campaign, sports competitions will be held at block, district and state levels with a budget outlay of Rs. 12 crore. Games such as volleyball, kabaddi and cricket will be included, with around 50,000 participants in the 15–30 age group expected to take part. A detailed sports calendar is being prepared jointly by the Departments of Rural Development, Youth Services & Sports, Police and district administrations.

Alongside prevention, the government is also focusing on rehabilitation. De-addiction and rehabilitation centres are being strengthened across the state. A modern facility is under construction at Kotla Barog with an estimated cost of Rs. 20 crore. The centre will offer not only treatment but also access to a library, gym, sports facilities and vocational training to help recovering individuals reintegrate into society.

The government has also proposed setting up an observation home and a special home near the same site with a budget of Rs. 2 crore. Children found involved in drug trafficking will be placed in such facilities during trial proceedings.

The anti-drug drive against “Chitta” has expanded into a mass movement across the state. Public participation in Anti-Chitta Walkathons has been significant, reflecting growing awareness and support for the campaign.

On the enforcement front, the government is tightening its grip on drug networks. Plans are underway to recruit 1,000 additional constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police to strengthen anti-narcotics operations. Authorities have also intensified action against illegally acquired properties linked to drug trafficking.

In 2025 alone, illegal assets worth Rs. 23.93 crore were seized. The government has also taken strict action within departments, dismissing 17 police personnel found involved in drug trafficking. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against 105 government and other employees, with departmental proceedings underway.

The state government maintains that the combined focus on prevention through sports, rehabilitation and strict enforcement will deliver long-term results in curbing drug abuse and safeguarding the future of youth in Himachal Pradesh.