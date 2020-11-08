Shimla: Management of Private Universities in Himachal are in question again as Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has found 8 Vice-Chancellors unqualified, while 2 others are overage for holding the post.

Himachal Pradesh has 17 Private Universities and to verify the documents of the all Vice-Chancellors, the regulatory commission had constituted three-member committee of Prof Sunil Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU), Hamirpur, Prof S.P Bansal and Vice-Chancellor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi Prof C.L Chandan, which recently submitted its report. Prof Sunil Gupta was the Chairman of the Committee.

The committee found that the as per UGC norms Vice-Chancellor of 10 private universities are ineligible for the post.

As per the report, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini and Baddi Universities are overage, whereas Vice-Chancellor of APG Shimla University, Arni University, Bahra University, Chitkara University, Eternal University, Indus International University, ICFAI, Maharishi Markandeshwar University do not meet the basic eligibility criteria laid down by the UGC.

Regulatory Commission chairman Maj-General (retd) Atul Kaushik assured to take action in this matter and asked erring universities to submit a compliance report by December 10.

The regulatory commission is also looking into the qualification of faculty in the private universities and institutions. Commission is also mulling to direct private universities and colleges to submit the documents of faculty members.

About 23,000 students are studying in private Universities and Colleges in the state.