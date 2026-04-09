Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya CHayan Aayog (HPRCA) has invited online applications to fill 808 teaching posts in CBSE-affiliated government schools across the state, offering a fresh opportunity to teaching aspirants.

The Commission will accept online applications from April 17, 2026 (10:00 AM) to May 8, 2026 (11:59 PM) through its official website. Officials have advised candidates to apply well in advance to avoid last-minute rush on the portal.

As per the notification, 118 posts each have been allocated for Music, Sanskrit, Drawing, and Physical Education Teachers (Primary). In addition, 151 posts are for Hindi, 99 for Geography, and 86 for History teachers.

The appointments will be made on a scheme-based basis for 10 months in an academic year, with a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹30,000.

Candidates must complete One Time Registration (OTR) before filling the Online Recruitment Application (ORA). The Commission has made it clear that no offline applications will be accepted. Applicants have also been asked to use an active mobile number and email ID for all communication during the recruitment process.

A correction window of four days will be opened after the last date of application submission. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their forms by paying a fee of ₹100. The printed application form, along with original certificates and self-attested copies, will be required during document verification.

The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 45 years as on January 1, 2026. The total application fee has been fixed at ₹800, including ₹100 as examination fee and ₹700 as processing charges.

For the written screening test, minimum qualifying marks have been set at 45% for General category candidates and 40% for reserved categories. However, the Commission may relax the qualifying criteria by up to 5% if the number of eligible candidates is less than the advertised posts.

The Commission has clarified that these posts are temporary and purely scheme-based, with a tenure of five years. The appointments are not against sanctioned posts, and selected candidates will not be considered government employees. They will not be eligible for regularization, pension, or other service benefits applicable to regular staff.

Further, appointees may be posted in any government school or educational institution depending on departmental requirements. Government service rules, including medical reimbursement and pension benefits, will not apply to these teachers.

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully read all instructions, eligibility conditions, and terms before applying. For any queries, candidates can contact the Commission during working hours or refer to the official website for detailed information.