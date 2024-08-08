Outsourced Workers Left in the Cold: No Salaries, No Solutions

In a relentless cycle of unfulfilled promises and escalating frustrations, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has criticized the government for its failure to deliver on job recruitment results. For one and a half years, the government has excelled at making grand announcements, yet has spectacularly failed to follow through, leaving the state’s youth in a state of perpetual uncertainty.

Jairam Thakur, embodying the growing exasperation of job aspirants, pointed out the daily charade of optimistic statements plastered across newspapers. “Every day there are statements in the newspapers that the recruitment results will be announced soon. New jobs will be created, but these things do not go beyond mere lip service,” Thakur stated, his frustration palpable. It appears the government has mastered the art of rhetoric without the slightest intention of converting it into action.

For the past 18 months, young candidates have been left in limbo, their hopes suspended by endless assurances that never materialize. Tired of waiting, many have taken to the streets, engaging in a relay hunger strike outside the Staff Selection Commission office. This stark image of desperate youth, driven to the edge by empty promises, underscores the gravity of the situation and the government’s apparent indifference.

But the saga of unfulfilled commitments doesn’t end with job aspirants. Thakur highlighted another pressing issue: the plight of outsourced workers. “Outsourced workers in many departments have not received their salaries for a prolonged period. Numerous individuals have contacted me, expressing their frustration over this issue. Responsible officers evade the matter, citing budgetary constraints, with no indication of when the funds will be available,” he revealed. It’s a bitter reality for those who, despite their hard work, find themselves struggling to survive without their due pay.

These workers, bearing the brunt of financial instability, face the daunting challenge of meeting monthly expenses for food, lodging, and family responsibilities. “Keeping the salary pending for such a long time is insensitive,” Thakur asserted, calling for immediate action from the government to address this dire situation with the urgency it demands.

The Leader of Opposition’s critique is a wake-up call to an administration that has seemingly become complacent in its pattern of assurances without outcomes. “For the last one and a half years, the government is running on assurances only. Now rhetoric is not enough. The government should now work and find a solution to the problems of the people. Everyone is tired of hearing statements like the exam results will be released in a week or two for the last one and a half years,” he declared, cutting through the empty promises with a demand for real, tangible action.

Thakur urged, “The government should declare the results of the pending exams as soon as possible and announce new recruitments.” His call is clear and uncompromising: the time for talk is over; the youth of the state demand and deserve results, not more empty rhetoric.