Shimla: The shift to the CBSE pattern in government schools across Himachal Pradesh has led to a rise in student enrolment, indicating growing trust among parents and students in the state’s education reforms.

The state government introduced the CBSE curriculum in 151 government schools from the current academic session. Since then, schools across districts have reported a significant increase in admissions, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Taking note of the surge, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Education Department to introduce three academic streams—Medical, Non-Medical and Commerce—in all these schools. He has asked officials to complete the necessary arrangements within a fixed timeframe to ensure that students have access to quality education without leaving their regions.

According to data from the Education Department, Government Senior Secondary School Killar in Chamba district recorded a 90.24 percent increase in enrolment, while Janjehli in Mandi district saw a 90.43 percent rise. Reckong Peo in Kinnaur registered a 50.50 percent increase, and Nerwa in Shimla witnessed a 52.22 percent jump.

Other schools also showed strong growth. Ghanahatti recorded a 26.27 percent rise, Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti 23.40 percent, Theog in Shimla 16.19 percent, Noradhar in Sirmaur 29.69 percent, and Government Senior Secondary School Chopal in Shimla saw a 28.16 percent increase. Officials said similar trends have been observed in several other schools.

The Chief Minister said that after the formation of the present government, multiple steps have been taken to strengthen the education sector. He pointed out that Himachal Pradesh has improved its position in national rankings for quality education, moving from 21st place in 2021 to fifth place now.

He added that the state has also achieved the distinction of becoming a fully literate state and said the government is focusing on improving educational facilities in rural areas so that students do not have to move out in search of better opportunities.

The Education Department has been asked to closely monitor the implementation of the CBSE system and ensure that the expansion of streams and improved infrastructure translate into better learning outcomes for students across the state.