Shimla: SJVN Limited organised a Dam Safety Awareness Program at its Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) in Jhakri today, laying strong emphasis on the active role of local communities in ensuring dam safety and disaster preparedness.

Bhupender Gupta, CMD, SJVN, stated that the program was aimed at enhancing awareness about dam safety and promoting proactive measures for risk mitigation and emergency preparedness among people living in the vicinity of the project, especially downstream areas.

Addressing the gathering Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), SJVN, highlighted that the initiative underscored the importance of coordinated stakeholder engagement, public awareness, and environmental responsibility in building a strong culture of dam safety.

The program was inaugurated by Dr. Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, and Saurabh Agarwal, Member (Administration & Finance), National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

In his welcome address, Sh. Rajeev Kapoor, Head of Project, NJHPS, said that such community-centric programs are being regularly organised to promote awareness and strengthen the bond between the project and residents.

During the technical sessions, experts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ISRO, National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), and state administrations delivered detailed presentations on dam safety protocols, disaster management, weather forecasting, and early warning systems. They also shared real-life experiences and stressed the need for modern technology and coordinated efforts in strengthening dam safety.

A special interactive session gave local residents, particularly from downstream villages, an opportunity to voice their concerns, share experiences, and offer suggestions for improving safety measures.

The event also featured an awareness march by school students, a tree plantation campaign, and engaging skit performances centered on flood safety and disaster awareness.