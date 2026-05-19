In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide appeal for fuel saving and environmental conservation, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has rolled out innovative measures to cut petrol consumption and reduce government expenditure.

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken a significant step towards fuel conservation and reducing government expenditure by directing its judges to carpool and allowing half of its staff to work from home.

Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia has ordered the immediate implementation of these measures, which align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel saving and responsible use of resources. Following the orders, Registrar General Bhupesh Sharma issued an official circular outlining the new guidelines.

Under the new arrangement, High Court judges will now engage in carpooling for their daily commute to and from the court. Judges will travel together in a single official vehicle, aiming to substantially cut down on petrol consumption.

Additionally, 50 percent of the staff in each branch or section of the Registry will be allowed to work from home for a maximum of two days per week. The respective Registrars have been instructed to prepare a weekly roster in advance to ensure smooth functioning. To maintain uninterrupted court operations, the remaining 50 percent of employees will attend the office on rotation.

Employees working from home have been directed to remain available on phone at all times and must report to the office immediately if called. However, this facility will not be extended to departments where the nature of work is critical and cannot be performed remotely. In such cases, the concerned Registrar will take appropriate decisions to ensure seamless functioning of the court.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has emphasised that these measures will be reviewed periodically based on their impact on both fuel savings and administrative productivity.