Himachal Pradesh is set to receive a boost in the education sector with the selection of 64 new assistant professors in chemistry and history. The State Public Service Commission recently released the results of the selected candidates, marking a significant step towards filling the vacancies in the state’s higher education department.

The written examination for the selection of assistant professors in chemistry was conducted on December 1, 2022, while the written examination for history was held on December 5, 2022. Of the 108 candidates who qualified for the Personality Test in chemistry, 30 were selected after a rigorous evaluation process. Similarly, out of 117 candidates who qualified for the final stage of selection in history, 34 were selected.

The Personality Test for both subjects were conducted from April 26 to May 1. The Higher Education Department of Himachal Pradesh will appoint these selected candidates as assistant professors in various colleges across the state. This move will help the department address the issue of the shortage of teaching staff, especially in the field of chemistry and history.

The selection of new faculty members in the higher education department is a positive step towards strengthening the education sector in Himachal Pradesh. With the addition of 30 new assistant professors in chemistry and 34 in history, the state is set to make significant strides towards providing quality education to its students. This development will not only create more job opportunities for aspiring teachers but also enhance the overall academic environment of the state.