Shimla’s sanitation system remained paralysed on Monday as the indefinite strike by employees of the SEHB Society entered its third consecutive day, leading to garbage accumulation across several parts of the city. Thousands of households remained without door-to-door waste collection services, while heaps of garbage were seen piling up near roadsides, markets and residential areas.

In the morning, protesting employees gathered at CTO Chowk and staged a demonstration against the administration. The workers raised slogans demanding fulfillment of their pending demands, especially the restoration of the annual 10 percent salary increment and salary enhancement benefits.

More than 800 employees of the SEHB Society, which handles sanitation and garbage collection work in Shimla, remained on strike on Monday. The agitation has severely affected waste collection services in the capital city, raising concerns over hygiene and public health during the ongoing tourist season.

The SEHB Society Employees’ Union stated that workers would not return to duty until their demands are fully accepted. Union leaders alleged that despite repeated meetings and assurances from the Municipal Corporation administration, no concrete decision has been taken regarding the employees’ salary-related issues.

The strike reportedly began after the Municipal Corporation decided to discontinue the annual 10 percent increment given to sanitation workers. Employees have opposed the move, saying that the proposed dearness allowance increase cannot replace the existing salary benefit and would affect their long-term financial security.

Despite the administration invoking the Himachal Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) and issuing directions against the strike, the workers continued their protest. Reports stated that the district administration had warned that disruption of sanitation services could create serious risks to public health and environmental safety in the city.

To tackle the crisis, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has started temporary garbage collection arrangements in all 34 wards of the city. The corporation has set up 229 garbage collection points where residents have been asked to deposit household waste. Municipal vehicles have also been deployed at designated locations till morning hours for garbage lifting.

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan was also seen participating in garbage collection activities along with hired labourers. The Mayor said additional vehicles and workers would be deployed to prevent the sanitation system from collapsing completely. He appealed to the striking employees to resume work and assured them that their demands would be discussed during the AGM scheduled for June 4.

The ongoing strike has once again exposed Shimla’s fragile garbage management system. The hill city has been struggling with waste disposal and sanitation issues for years due to increasing tourist inflow, limited dumping capacity, narrow roads and difficulties in collecting garbage from upper and inaccessible areas. During the summer tourist season, daily waste generation rises sharply, putting additional pressure on the already stretched sanitation infrastructure.

With garbage remaining uncollected for the past three days, foul smell and overflowing waste heaps have started becoming a major concern in many localities. Residents fear that if the deadlock continues, the city could face a serious sanitation and environmental crisis in the coming days. The situation has also highlighted the dependence of Shimla’s waste management system on a single workforce and the urgent need for a long-term solution to the city’s recurring garbage crisis.