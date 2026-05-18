Shimla: To improve academic quality and discipline, the Himachal Pradesh Education Department has issued strict directives making a minimum 75 percent physical attendance compulsory for all students in government schools across the state. This rule will apply separately to both theory classes and practical sessions. Students failing to achieve the required 75 percent attendance will not be permitted to appear in the annual examinations.

The State Directorate of School Education issued these orders on Monday to all Deputy Directors (Secondary, Primary, and Quality). Schools have been directed to prominently display monthly attendance deficits on notice boards and issue timely warnings to the parents or guardians of students with poor attendance records.

According to the Directorate, irregular attendance has been adversely affecting academic standards and students’ performance in final examinations. The department has stressed the need for strict enforcement of attendance norms as prescribed in Paragraph 2.19 of the Himachal Pradesh Secondary Code to maintain the quality of education.

All Deputy Directors have been instructed to ensure that Principals and Headmasters under their jurisdiction strictly comply with these guidelines. The Directorate has described the matter as being of utmost importance and has asked officials to personally monitor its implementation. Any failure in compliance will invite strict disciplinary action against the concerned officials.