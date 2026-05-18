Emotional strength plays a crucial role in helping students deal with academic pressure, competition and uncertainty about the future, students were told during a workshop on “Emotional Wellbeing & Stress Management” organised at Bahra University. The session focused on the importance of mental wellness, self-awareness and emotional resilience in achieving success and maintaining balance in life.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Students’ Welfare under the theme “Know Yourself – Look Within, Live Better.” Renowned transformational psychologist and counsellor Dr Shikha Sareen interacted with students and shared insights on emotional well-being, stress management, and confidence-building.

The session was held at a time when board and competitive examination results are being declared across the country, and many students are facing stress and uncertainty regarding admissions, careers and future goals. Dr. Sareen guided students on overcoming self-doubt, handling emotional pressure, maintaining positivity and making balanced life decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Avasthi said emotional well-being is as important as academics and career growth. He said students today face immense pressure due to competition, expectations and future planning, making emotional resilience essential for overall development.

Students actively participated in the interactive session, where practical techniques for stress management and maintaining mental well-being were discussed. The workshop encouraged students to prioritise emotional health alongside academic performance, reflecting the growing focus on student mental wellness in educational institutions.