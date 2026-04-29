Derabassi: Artificial Intelligence is now a part of everyday life, and schools must evolve to keep pace with this shift, said Prof. D.P. Goyal during the Principals’ Meet 2026 hosted by LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM).

Addressing educators from leading schools across the region, Prof. Goyal, Director and Dean of LMTSM, said that AI is no longer just a concept but a reality influencing how people learn, work, and live. He stressed that schools play a key role in shaping future-ready individuals and must focus on adaptability, awareness, and overall development of students.

The meet was organised around the theme “Unravelling Future-Ready Schools: Navigating AI, Awareness & New-Age Careers.” It served as a platform for educators to discuss how school education can respond to fast-changing technological and career landscapes.

Dr. Sonia Garg, Head of LMTSM, shared insights into the institution’s academic model and its focus on building globally competent and industry-ready graduates. She highlighted the need to align school education with real-world demands and emerging career paths.

A Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “AI & Future Skills: What Schools Need to Do Today” was a key part of the event. Conducted by Prof. Sandeep Goyal and Dr. Ankit Mahindroo, the session provided practical inputs on integrating AI into classrooms and preparing students for future careers. The speakers also underlined the importance of encouraging critical thinking, innovation, and digital awareness among students.

The discussions focused on curriculum changes, use of technology in classrooms, and the role of educators in preparing students for an AI-driven world. Participants also exchanged ideas and explored collaborations to make learning environments more flexible and relevant.

LMTSM, an AACSB-accredited institution, is ranked among the top business schools globally and continues to emphasise academic excellence and industry relevance. The meet concluded with a shared understanding that schools must act now to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world shaped by Artificial Intelligence.