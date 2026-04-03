Shimla: Alleging widespread corruption and the existence of a “commission culture” in governance, the Opposition BJP accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government and demanded a High Court-monitored probe into the Chester Hill land controversy in Solan.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MLA and spokesperson Randhir Sharma accused the government of being “neck-deep in corruption” and questioned the silence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the issue.

Sharma said the Chester Hill land row has raised serious concerns about the functioning of the administrative system. He termed it unusual that an Acting Chief Secretary had to publicly defend himself against allegations, adding that such developments have eroded public trust.

“When senior officers themselves come forward to justify allegations, and the government remains silent, it raises serious questions about accountability,” he said.

He further alleged that the naming of several former and serving senior officials in the controversy has created concern across the state, with people questioning whether those involved are being protected at higher levels. He claimed that instead of taking action, the government was shielding tainted officials and offering them key positions and extensions.

Accusing the government of promoting a “commission culture,” Sharma alleged that payments to contractors were being influenced by unofficial considerations. “Those with ‘settings’ get their payments cleared, while others are made to wait,” he claimed.

Demanding a fair and transparent investigation, Sharma said the Chester Hill case should be probed under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.

He also announced that the BJP will hold statewide protests from April 8 to April 11 across all 68 Assembly constituencies, stating that the party will continue its fight against corruption and anti-people policies both on the streets and in the Assembly.