Shimla: A strong organizational set up is BJP’s core strength. The state BJP has expanded its organisational base on booth level and presently it has 23,376 Tridev Dev and 1,92,318 Panna Pramukh on 7,792 booths of the state.

Suresh Kashyap, state party president, has claimed that all Panna Pramukh and Tridev Dev were digitally verified.

Kashyap stated that Himachal Pradesh has become the pioneer of e-vistarak Yojana that took place digitally to verify all the booth presidents and Panna Pramukh at the grassroots level.

Claiming the recently concluded state executive meeting a grand success, Suresh Kashyap said that now the state party is working on to form Panna Committees to further strengthen the party. Panna Committees will be decisive for the forthcoming assembly election, Suresh Kashyap further added.