BJP’s Randhir Sharma slams Chief Minister Sukhu over financial mismanagement and delayed action on the mosque dispute, warning of rising tensions in the state.

Shimla – Senior BJP leader and MLA Randhir Sharma, has criticized Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, holding him responsible for the state’s worsening financial condition and mishandling of the recent mosque dispute. Sharma accused the state government of failing to act on key issues, including the growing unrest caused by illegal mosque constructions on government land.

Sharma, while addressing the media in Shimla, highlighted the deteriorating economic situation in Himachal Pradesh, directly attributing it to the mismanagement and excessive spending by Sukhu’s government. He accused the state administration of blaming the Centre to cover up its own failures.

“The Chief Minister is claiming discrimination by the Centre, but the facts speak otherwise,” Sharma asserted, pointing out that Himachal has received more funds than initially projected. In 2023-24, the state was expected to get ₹8,478 crore from central taxes but received ₹9,167 crore instead. For 2024-25, the allocation is ₹10,351 crore, surpassing the estimated ₹10,124 crore.

Mosque Dispute Escalates

Sharma also condemned Sukhu’s handling of the mosque dispute, which has caused significant unrest across various parts of the state. According to Sharma, illegal constructions, including mosques built on government land, are being used for anti-social activities. He accused the government of allowing these illegal activities to continue unchecked, which has led to widespread protests.

“The situation is escalating because the government has done nothing to address these illegal constructions and the social tensions they have caused. People are now agitating across the state,” Sharma remarked.

During an all-party meeting on September 13, the Chief Minister promised to form a committee, chaired by the Speaker of the Assembly, to investigate and address the situation. However, Sharma noted that even after a week, no such committee has been formed. “This shows how serious the Chief Minister is about this issue,” he added.

Call for Swift Action and Criticism of Congress

Sharma further accused the Congress party of using migrant populations involved in illegal constructions as a vote bank, comparing their actions to leftist tactics. “Even after the all-party meeting, no concrete steps have been taken by the government. Instead, cases are being registered against those participating in public protests, and notices are being sent to journalists covering the issue,” Sharma said.

Sharma also hit back at Sukhu’s comments on BJP National President JP Nadda, advising the Chief Minister to focus on advising his party leader Rahul Gandhi instead.

Randhir Sharma concluded by emphasizing the need for immediate action to address both the state’s economic crisis and the growing unrest over the mosque dispute. He warned that the government’s inaction could further escalate tensions, calling on Chief Minister Sukhu to fulfil his responsibilities instead of deflecting blame onto the Centre.