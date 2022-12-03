New Delhi: The BJP included former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Congress ex-chief Sunil Jakhar as members of the party’s all-important national executive committee.

The National Executive of BJP is the chief executive body of the Party setting the overall strategic direction of the party and policy development. The national executive includes PM Narender Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others.

Another congress turned BJP leader Rana Gurmit Sodhi has been appointed special invitee to the committee.

Former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia and Amanjot Kaur Ramoowalia, daughter of senior Punjab politician Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, have also come in as special invitees. Another important appointment is of former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill as the BJP national spokesperson.

The appointments come on the eve of a two-day preparatory meeting Nadda has called starting Monday to discuss Lok Sabha election challenges and India’s G20 presidency. BJP state in-charges and general secretaries will attend the meeting in Delhi.