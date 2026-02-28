Shimla: The BJP accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his office of playing a role in the controversy surrounding the AI Impact Summit 2026, and questioned the conduct of the Himachal Pradesh Police in the aftermath of the incident.

Addressing a press conference, BJP State Media In-charge and MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that the semi-nude protest reportedly carried out by Youth Congress workers on February 20 during the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi had “tarnished the nation’s image on a global platform.” He said the summit, hosted by the Government of India and attended by representatives from more than 100 countries, was meant to showcase India’s technological progress.

“This was not a party programme but an international event. Such acts have damaged the country’s reputation before the world community,” Sharma said, terming the protest irresponsible and politically motivated.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Chief Minister was the “mastermind” behind the episode and demanded an independent probe into the role of the Chief Minister’s Office. He claimed that some of the individuals involved in the protest were accommodated at Himachal Sadan in Delhi and that room bookings were made through the CM’s office, which, he said, warranted a thorough investigation.

Raising questions over legislative proceedings, Sharma referred to the recent Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He alleged that instead of taking up the customary Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address, the government prioritised a resolution on the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue. According to him, the RDG resolution was debated for three days and passed, after which the House was adjourned abruptly.

“If the Revenue Deficit Grant was such a crucial issue, the Chief Minister should have met the Prime Minister or the Union Finance Minister in Delhi. Instead, political meetings were reportedly held while preparations were underway for the February 20 protest,” Sharma alleged.

The BJP also questioned the actions of the Himachal Pradesh Police in the matter. Sharma claimed that after an FIR was registered in Delhi, some accused were allegedly moved to remote areas in Himachal Pradesh. He further alleged that when the Delhi Police arrived with a court-approved transit remand to take the accused back, Himachal Police obstructed them and registered a case against Delhi Police officials.

“This confrontation between two police forces raises serious constitutional concerns. It needs to be examined whether the state police acted under political pressure,” Sharma said.

Calling the issue extremely serious, Sharma demanded a high-level probe by a central agency into the entire sequence of events, including the alleged role of the Chief Minister and his office. He said Himachal Pradesh has a reputation as a peaceful state and added that the truth must come out and accountability be fixed.