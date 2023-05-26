In a startling revelation, MLA Randhir Sharma has accused the Congress party of making decisions that prioritize self-interest over the welfare of the people in Himachal Pradesh. The allegations revolve around anti-people policies and alleged corruption within the state government.

One of the key concerns raised by MLA Sharma is the recent decision to discontinue the Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for doctors, following similar moves by other states like Punjab and Telangana. This decision has sparked outrage, as it affects doctors in various fields, including Allopathy, Dental, AYUSH, and Veterinary. The discontinuation of NPA is seen as detrimental to the healthcare sector and may discourage new doctors from pursuing government jobs.

Sharma strongly condemned the decision and demanded its immediate reinstatement, emphasizing the negative impact it would have on the overall healthcare infrastructure of the state. The reduction in salaries could lead to a shortage of doctors and a decline in the quality of healthcare services provided to the people.

Furthermore, the allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption within the government have raised serious concerns. Sharma highlighted instances where allocated funds meant for development projects were not effectively utilized. For example, the Jal Shakti Department received substantial amounts for public works and contractor payments, but contractors were not paid for their work, raising questions about the transparency and accountability of the government’s financial practices.

In addition to financial mismanagement, the MLA criticized the recent increase in lift fares in Shimla city, without any relief provided to senior citizens. This decision not only places an additional burden on the public but also impacts tourists visiting the city. Such actions are viewed as insensitive and contrary to the interests of the people.

Sharma also pointed out the discontinuation of benefits provided to labourers through the labour board, leaving the working class disheartened and disillusioned. Promises made during the Municipal Corporation Shimla elections, such as the regularization of contract workers, remain unfulfilled, further eroding public trust in the government’s ability to deliver on its commitments.

Accusing the Chief Minister of misleading the public, Sharma highlighted unfulfilled promises related to the completion of investigations and timely announcement of written test results. These broken commitments raise doubts about the government’s credibility and its ability to fulfil its obligations to the people.