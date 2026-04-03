Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a QR code-based tracking system for liquor bottles to curb overpricing and check the circulation of illicit stock. The new rule, implemented under the excise policy, makes it mandatory for all liquor bottles filled and packaged after March 31 to carry a QR code, while old stock without the code will be allowed to be sold during a transition phase.

The move comes amid frequent complaints of overcharging and tampering with printed Maximum Retail Price (MRP) labels. With the new system in place, consumers can now scan the QR code using their mobile phones to access complete details about the product, including MRP, manufacturing date, batch number, manufacturer’s name, validity, and licensing information.

Officials said that the price displayed through the QR code will be treated as final. In case any liquor vendor charges more than the displayed MRP, consumers can file complaints with digital proof, making enforcement more effective and transparent.

The State Taxes and Excise Department has decided to strictly enforce the new mechanism. Inspection teams will carry out on-the-spot scanning during routine checks to verify stock and pricing, enabling quicker action against violations. The system will also maintain a digital record of each bottle, strengthening monitoring across the supply chain.

Authorities believe that this digital framework will play a key role in identifying counterfeit or illicit liquor. Any suspicious batch can be traced instantly, allowing prompt action. The system is also expected to benefit manufacturers, who can now update prices digitally without the need to frequently change labels, reducing costs and simplifying operations.

The department has clarified that while existing stock will be phased out gradually, all new liquor entering the market must comply with the QR code requirement. The initiative is expected to bring transparency in liquor sales and protect consumers from unfair pricing, while tightening regulatory control over the trade in Himachal Pradesh.