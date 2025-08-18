Shimla – The BJP has decided to corner the Congress government in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly session starting today, with the opposition planning to demand answers on the utilisation of the disaster fund, the growing drug trade, and the liquor–mining mafia nexus.

In a BJP Legislature Party meeting held at Willy Park under the chairmanship of Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, MLA Randhir Sharma said that the government had failed to meet public expectations and lost the trust of the people. He alleged that employees’ demands were ignored, institutions were shut down or shifted arbitrarily, and disaster-hit families were left to suffer while the state promoted nepotism and corruption.

Sharma claimed that despite the central government sending over ₹7,000 crore for disaster management, the state had not provided relief to the affected people nor presented clear details of expenditure. “Even during a crisis, the government chose politics over people’s welfare,” he said.

The opposition also raised concerns about deteriorating law and order, pointing to cases of daylight kidnappings, unchecked drug trafficking, and the growing influence of the liquor and mining mafia in the state. “Instead of cracking down on these illegal networks, the government is sitting silent,” Sharma added.

The BJP said it would also question the slow pace of railway and airport expansion projects and the delay in addressing the Central University issue. “We will hold the government accountable on every issue in the Assembly,” Sharma said.