High Court Decisions Expose Congress Govt’s Failures, Says BJP Leader Randhir Sharma

Shimla: Senior BJP leader Randhir Sharma has accused the Himachal Pradesh government of failing across all sectors and operating under the influence of mafias. He alleged that the Chief Minister is protecting key players in mining, land, drug, and forest mafias, allowing their activities to thrive unchecked.

Sharma criticized the government for mishandling state resources, citing the High Court’s recent decision to attach Himachal Bhawan in Delhi. He demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister for this failure, dismissing attempts to blame the opposition as an evasion of responsibility.

The BJP leader also condemned the state’s approach to tourism management following the High Court’s order to shut down 18 hotels of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department. He alleged that the government failed to make these hotels profitable and questioned if they would now be leased to the Chief Minister’s associates.

Sharma further accused the administration of draining state finances by hiring expensive lawyers for CPS-related legal battles. “While the Chief Minister cries about an empty treasury, crores are being spent to safeguard his friends,” he remarked.

Taking a dig at the government’s decision to control the Chief Minister’s image through official photographs, Sharma said, “Leadership is built through good governance, not superficial measures like photo approvals or inquiries into trivial matters.”

He advised the Congress government to focus on governance and warned that the state’s reputation is suffering due to its inefficiency and mismanagement.