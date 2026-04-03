Shimla: Congress MLA from Theog and party national spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore has raised serious concerns over the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United States, warning that any move to allow zero tariff on apple imports could severely impact apple growers in Himachal Pradesh.

Rathore said that reducing import duties on apples would expose local horticulturists to stiff competition from cheaper foreign produce, leading to a fall in prices and financial losses. He stressed that Himachal’s economy is heavily dependent on apple cultivation and any such decision would directly affect thousands of families जुड़े with the sector.

Targeting the Central Government, he said India must not bow to pressure from the United States on trade negotiations, especially when it comes to protecting farmers’ interests. “The demand for zero tariff on apples is a matter of serious concern for an agrarian country like India,” he said.

Referring to the resolution passed by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Rathore said it reflects the state’s strong commitment to safeguarding the interests of farmers and horticulturists. He expressed hope that the Centre would take the message seriously while finalising any trade agreement.

Calling for wider support, Rathore urged other hill states such as Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir to pass similar resolutions in their respective assemblies to build collective pressure on the Centre. He also noted that Punjab has already taken a step in this direction by passing a resolution and forwarding it to the Central Government.

“The interests of farmers and fruit growers are paramount and cannot be compromised in any international agreement,” he asserted.

Rathore also pitched for the formation of a Farmers’ Commission, stating that such a body would strengthen policy support for the agriculture and horticulture sectors and help address farmers’ concerns more effectively.