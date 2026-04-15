Reckong Peo: On the occasion of Himachal Day, Himachal Pradesh honoured distinguished personalities and institutions with State-Level Awards 2026, recognising their contribution in administration, sports, healthcare and social service. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conferred the State-Level Awards 2026, recognising contributions ranging from grassroots service to national-level achievements.

The Civil Services Award in the departmental category was presented to Deputy Commissioner Mandi Apoorv Devgan and the Department of Digital Technology & Governance for their administrative efficiency and governance initiatives. In the individual category, SDM (Civil) Balh Smritika Negi was honoured for her work at the field level.

Under the Prerna Srot Samman, individuals who have inspired communities through their efforts were recognised. Charu Sharma from Shimla and Chhonzin Angmo from Kinnaur received the award in the individual category. In the group category, members of the Indian National Women’s Kabaddi Team from Himachal Pradesh were felicitated, including Ritu Negi, Sakshi Sharma, Pushpa, Bhawan Devi and Champa Thakur, reflecting the state’s growing presence in national sports.

The Department of Urology at Chamiyana Hospital was also awarded the Prerna Srot Samman, highlighting the role of public healthcare institutions in delivering specialised services.

The Himachal Gaurav Award was conferred on Padma Shri awardee Prem Lal Gautam, Dr. O.P. Sharma, Dr. Brij Sharma, Harleen Kaur and Snehlata for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

In addition, district-level awards were given to police personnel and Public Works Department officials from Kinnaur for their dedicated service. Among those honoured were ASI Vikas Guleria, Head Constable Lalit Kumar, Mehar Chand, SDO Bhim Sen Negi, JE Sumit Dogra, Ashok Kumar, and technicians Medhar Singh and Sanjeev Kumar.