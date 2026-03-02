The number of Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh is set to cross 3,700 as the state government has initiated the process to form 84 more Panchayats, inviting objections and suggestions from the public within three days. The notification was issued on Sunday, marking another step in the ongoing restructuring of grassroots governance ahead of the upcoming rural elections.

If the proposal receives clearance without major objections, the total number of Panchayats in the state will increase to 3,704 from the earlier 3,577. With 39 new Panchayats already formed last week and four constituted earlier, the current count has reached 3,616.

According to official details, six new Panchayats are proposed in Chamba district, 20 in Kangra, 11 in Shimla, six in Una, eight in Sirmaur, 12 in Solan, seven in Hamirpur, four in Kullu, five in Mandi, two each in Kinnaur and Bilaspur, and one in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The Panchayati Raj Department has instructed Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers to seek feedback from local residents on the proposed boundaries and names of the new Panchayats.

The department has fixed the population range for each Panchayat between 1,200 and 1,500. Officials say the decision has been taken considering population growth, difficult geographical terrain, and administrative convenience.

Several rural areas had raised concerns over the large geographical spread of existing Panchayats, which often delayed the delivery of development schemes to remote villages. By creating smaller administrative units, the government aims to ensure better representation and smoother implementation of welfare programmes.

Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh said the government has sought objections and suggestions regarding the 84 proposed Panchayats and that internal re-demarcation of the parent Panchayats is underway.

Officials are currently finalising ward structures, population distribution per ward, and boundary layouts in both the newly formed and affected Panchayats. The department is also expediting the preparation of reservation rosters to determine which Panchayat head posts will be reserved for the general category, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or women.

Panchayat elections in the state are scheduled to be conducted before May 31, in line with Supreme Court directives requiring elections within the stipulated timeframe. Due to limited time, the government has opted for measured restructuring instead of a large-scale overhaul.

While the current expansion addresses long-pending demands from rural areas, officials have indicated that further proposals for new Panchayats may be considered in the next phase after the elections.