Shimla: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared the Class 10 examination results, with Himachal Pradesh registering a pass percentage of 97.78 percent. The figure marks an increase of 0.52 percent from last year’s 97.26 percent, reflecting a steady improvement in student performance across the state.

Out of 17,734 students registered for the examination, 17,709 appeared. Among them, 17,316 students successfully cleared the exam. The results show that girls outperformed boys, continuing a consistent trend. The pass percentage among girls stood at 98.44 percent, while boys recorded 97.30 percent.

In terms of participation, 9,825 boys and 7,909 girls had registered for the exams. Of these, 9,813 boys and 7,896 girls appeared. Among those who passed, 9,593 were boys and 7,773 were girls.

School-wise performance also remained strong. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools achieved a perfect 100 percent pass rate, followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya schools at 99.83 percent. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.49 percent.

Students from various schools across Himachal delivered notable individual performances. Navdeep Prajapat of DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Barmana, emerged as the top scorer in his school with an impressive 99.6 percent marks. Shambhavi Thakur from DAV School, Tutu, secured 98 percent, while Anish Sharma of DAV Lakkar Bazaar, Shimla, scored 97 percent.

Antara from Chapslee School scored 96.8 percent, and Asma Hussain of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jakhu, secured 95.2 percent. Poorvi Singh of Sacred Heart Convent School, Dhalli, obtained 96 percent marks, while Vanshika Bisht of KV Jatogh scored 89.8 percent.

Swarit Gamta of Sunbeam International School, Jubbal, topped his school with 97.6 percent, and Yashvardhan Surya of Roots Country School, Baghi (Shimla), secured the first position in his school with 94.33 percent. Aryan Pandit of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bilaspur, also performed strongly, securing 96.6 percent marks.

From DAV Barmana, Anurag Chandel and Maheshwari Chandel scored 97 percent each, while Anvesha Joshi secured 96.4 percent, adding to the school’s strong overall performance.