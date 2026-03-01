Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has rolled out financial support to promote technology-driven apple farming, offering loans of up to ₹8 lakh per bigha to orchardists adopting high-density plantations. The initiative aims to increase productivity, improve fruit quality and strengthen the income of apple growers across the state.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the loans will be provided through the State Cooperative Bank with a three-year moratorium. Under this provision, farmers will not have to repay the loan during the first three years, giving them time until the orchards begin commercial production.

High-density apple farming is being promoted as a modern alternative to traditional orchards. The system involves planting more trees per bigha using scientifically developed rootstocks, drip irrigation, trellis support systems and proper canopy management. These orchards start bearing fruit earlier and offer a higher yield per unit area compared to conventional plantations. However, the initial investment is higher due to the cost of quality planting material and infrastructure.

The Horticulture Department is also working to ensure the availability of certified and disease-free plants for growers. Negotiations are underway with companies to supply quality planting material, and the department plans to provide plants at subsidised or discounted rates in the future.

The trend of high-density apple farming has been steadily growing in districts such as Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi. Many apple growers are replacing old and less productive orchards with improved varieties that promise better returns. The shift is seen as necessary to maintain Himachal’s strong position in the apple market amid rising competition from other states and imported fruit.

Experts say the move is timely as changing weather patterns, including reduced snowfall and erratic rainfall in recent winters, have impacted chilling hours and soil moisture levels. Scientific orchard management and modern irrigation systems can help farmers adapt to these challenges.

Apple cultivation remains the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s horticulture economy, supporting thousands of families. With financial backing and a structured moratorium period, the government hopes the new scheme will accelerate the transition toward modern, high-yield apple farming and secure long-term sustainability for growers.