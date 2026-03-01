Shimla: In a major statewide operation against drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Police conducted synchronised raids at 145 locations across the state under the Anti-Chitta Abhiyaan launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A police spokesperson said that continuous and strict action was being taken to dismantle the drug mafia and fulfil the government’s resolve of a “Chitta-Free Himachal.” The special drive marked the second phase of the campaign and involved coordinated search and raid operations in all districts.

The operation was carried out jointly by the State Intelligence Department, armed police units and district police teams in an intelligence-based and synchronised manner. Officials said that drug detection kits were used during the raids, and proper videography of the entire process of search, seizure and arrest was ensured to maintain transparency and accountability.

All legal procedures were followed during the action, with cases registered under the NDPS Act, BNSS, Arms Act and other relevant provisions wherever applicable.

During the operation, police recovered 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 4,65,100 milliliters of illegal liquor. Six cases were registered under the NDPS Act and four cases under the Excise Act.

The spokesperson said the state government and police department are committed to expanding the campaign in a more comprehensive, scientific and zero-tolerance manner. He added that the drive will continue with greater intensity in the coming days.

The police have appealed to citizens, especially youth, to report any drug-related activity by dialling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. The identity of informants will be kept confidential.