Shimla: The state government has proposed an outlay of Rs. 12638 crore for budget 2022-23.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the meeting with MLAs for finalization of priorities for the Budget 2022-23 with the MLAs of Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts on Monday, said that due to the effective financial management and resource allocation, the State Government has abled to propose an outlay of Rs.12,638 crore for Financial Developmental Budget-2022-23.

“State Government has dedicated all its efforts for the welfare of every section of the society and for the overall development of the State during the last four years,” Jai Ram Thakur said and further claimed of initiating new programs to make the development of the State more inclusive and holistic.

“Strengthening of health infrastructure in the State was a top priority of the government and due to which presently state has 1014 ventilators as compared to only 50 in 2019,” CM Thakur said in the meeting.

Elaborating further, the chief minister said that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 4.26 lakh families have been registered and 1.20 lakh people have been provided free treatment worth Rs 145 crore. Whereas under the Chief Minister HIMCARE Yojna 5.13 lakh families have been registered and 2.20 lakh families have been provided financial benefits of about Rs. 200 crore.

As many as 4.69 lakh families have been benefited from Ujjwala Yojna and Grihini Suvidha Yojna. While 8.23 lakh households have been provided tap water facilities under Jal Jeevan Mission

Under NABARD, 825 MLA priority schemes of Rs.3,347.20 crore have been approved.

Jai Ram Thakur informed that NABARD has so far sanctioned 186 projects worth Rs. 965.41 crore under various MLA priority schemes for the year 2021-22, from which Rs.465.05 crore for construction of roads and bridges and Rs. 500.36 crore for minor irrigation and drinking water schemes.