The Himachal Pradesh government has introduced the Land Pooling Policy-2025 under the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Development Authority (BBNDA) to promote systematic and sustainable urban development in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area of Solan district. This initiative aims to transform unorganized land patterns into well-planned urban layouts with active participation from landowners.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized that the policy ensures landowners’ cooperation in developing residential, commercial, and institutional spaces without the need for compulsory land acquisition. “This policy is a step toward creating planned urban spaces while fostering economic growth and improving infrastructure in the BBN region,” he stated.

The policy allows the BBNDA to identify land for development or invite voluntary participation from landowners through public advertisements. Interested landowners can submit applications online or offline within a minimum of 60 days, with an extension if required. Applications will be scrutinized within 30 days, and necessary approvals for project implementation will follow.

Once approved, a layout plan will be published within two months, outlining the proposed development. Landowners offering land will receive plots proportionate to the saleable area as per the approved plan. They will then execute sale deeds and hand over possession of the land to the Authority within 60 days of the allotment notification. The state government has waived registration fees and stamp duty to encourage participation in the policy.

The BBNDA will oversee the development of urbanizable areas covered under approved Development Plans, ensuring progress across residential, commercial, institutional, mixed-use, and infrastructure sectors.

“This policy reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive urban growth. It will address infrastructure gaps and streamline development in the BBN area,” the Chief Minister added.

The initiative is expected to transform the BBN region into a model of organized urban growth, improving living standards and boosting economic activity.