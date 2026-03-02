In a move set to reshape early management education in the region, the LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM)—the business school of the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), Patiala—has launched a five-year Integrated Program in Management (IPM) that places a strong emphasis on AI, analytics and global immersion.

The new IPM course is specifically designed for Class XII graduates seeking a direct, future-ready route into management careers without first pursuing a separate undergraduate degree. The program stands out for combining rigorous academic training with practical learning, advanced tools, and global exposure opportunities.

Bringing the IIM-Style IPM to North India

The IPM model was first introduced nationally by Indian Institute of Management Indore and later adopted by Indian Institute of Management Rohtak, Indian Institute of Management Jammu and Indian Institute of Management Amritsar. LMTSM’s launch makes it the first B-school in the region to offer the IPM format, creating a new pathway in management education aligned with international benchmarks.

The course has been developed through high-level academic consultation, with contributions from faculty experienced in IPM design and delivery at other leading institutions.

The IPM is fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising a flexible and multidisciplinary academic structure. This enables students to build strong foundational knowledge in management alongside exposure to humanities, social sciences, and quantitative skills.

Prof. D. P. Goyal, Director of LMTSM, said the program is structured to ensure holistic intellectual development and to prepare students for the demands of a rapidly evolving global workforce.

Focus on AI, Analytics and Practical Skills

One of the key distinguishing features of the new IPM is its strong focus on AI-linked tools, analytics, and data-driven decision-making—skills that are increasingly critical in modern business and leadership roles. The curriculum is designed to integrate these components early in the program so that students develop a deep understanding of digital competencies and technological trends.

The learning model also includes experiential, project-based initiatives that expose students to real-world business challenges, helping them build practical problem-solving capabilities.

Global Exposure and Experiential Learning

To provide students with an international perspective and cross-cultural understanding, the program includes a global immersion component. Selected students will have opportunities to visit top universities abroad, broadening their academic and cultural outlook.

In addition, the IPM offers structured corporate training modules and community immersion projects, ensuring that personal and professional development go hand in hand. Sustainability, ethical leadership and creative thinking are woven into classroom modules, industry labs, and collaborative experiences.

Expert Faculty and Mentorship; Flexible Structure and Exit Options

Students enrolled in the IPM will be guided by a faculty team with strong academic credentials, including PhDs from premier management institutions. This expert mentorship ensures that classroom learning remains rigorous, research-linked, and relevant to contemporary industry needs.

In support of the NEP’s emphasis on flexibility, the program offers multiple exit options. Students can choose to leave with a recognised qualification at various stages if their career plans change, making the IPM academically adaptable.

The integrated five-year structure allows learners to complete both undergraduate and postgraduate components efficiently, positioning them for advanced roles in business, consulting, entrepreneurship, and related sectors.

Unlike traditional BBA courses offered at affiliated colleges, LMTSM’s IPM delivers a solid grounding in theoretical understanding, advanced analytics, and practical exposure from the outset. With its commitment to innovation, global thinking, and applied learning, the new Integrated Program in Management aims to produce graduates who are not just job-ready but capable of leading and innovating in complex environments.