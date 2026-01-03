Shimla – The state government has ordered the immediate suspension of an assistant professor of Government College, Dharamshala, following the registration of an FIR in connection with the death of a girl student of the same college.

A government spokesperson said that Ashok Kumar, Assistant Professor of Geography, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 75, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. The case has also been registered against three female students in the same matter.

According to the suspension order, during the period of suspension, Ashok Kumar’s headquarters will remain at the Directorate of Higher Education, Shimla. He will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authorities.

The government said the action has been taken in view of the seriousness of the matter and that further steps will depend on the findings of the departmental inquiry and the ongoing investigation.