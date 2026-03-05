A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Himachal Pradesh Police has begun an investigation into alleged benami land deals and suspicious property transactions near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district and Gagret. As part of the probe, the SIT has sought land records from the Revenue Department to examine possible violations related to land purchase and transfer.

The SIT was constituted by the police headquarters following reports of suspected benami ownership and irregular land transactions in these areas. Officials said the team has started collecting documents and records from the Revenue Department. After examining these records, investigators will probe suspected proxy ownership, irregular transactions and possible violations of provisions under the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972, particularly Section 118, which regulates the purchase of land by non-agriculturists and non-residents in the hill state.

The SIT is headed by DIG Soumya Sambasivan and includes SP CWO Police Headquarters Raman Sharma, DSP Pratap Thakur of the 6th IRBn and Inspector Kamlesh Kumar. The team will examine suspected benami ownership, irregular land transfers and possible misuse of legal provisions related to land acquisition and property transactions.

According to officials, the government received credible inputs suggesting that suspicious land deals may have taken place in certain areas witnessing rapid development activity. The surroundings of Gaggal Airport and parts of the Gagret industrial region have been identified as key locations for scrutiny. The SIT has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report within three months.

The issue had earlier been raised during the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, where MLA Rakesh Kalia highlighted alleged benami land purchases in these areas. Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that a SIT would probe the matter and assured strict action against those involved in illegal transactions. The chief minister also said that if benami deals are established, the land involved could be confiscated, and no compensation would be provided.

The investigation also comes in the backdrop of the proposed expansion of Gaggal Airport, which has triggered significant land acquisition activity in the Kangra region. The state government has already disbursed compensation amounting to around ₹1,460 crore to thousands of affected landowners for the airport expansion project.

Officials said the SIT will examine both on-ground transactions and financial or digital records related to land purchases. The probe aims to ensure that strict rules governing land ownership in Himachal Pradesh are not bypassed through proxy buyers or undisclosed financial arrangements.

The state government has said that the investigation is necessary to maintain transparency and protect local land ownership, especially in areas witnessing large-scale infrastructure development and rising land values.