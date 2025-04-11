Department urges timely completion via Aadhaar-based biometric modes

Shimla: To ensure transparency and prevent ineligible persons from availing benefits under the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Himachal Pradesh Government has initiated an e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) drive for all PDS beneficiaries. The move follows the guidelines of the Government of India and aims to streamline identity verification in ration distribution.

According to the Food and Civil Supplies Department, instructions have already been issued to field officials to complete 100 percent e-KYC of beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. The department is leveraging Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to make the process simple and accessible.

An official spokesperson said that beneficiaries can complete their e-KYC through any of the following modes:

– Visiting a Fair Price Shop (FPS) and using Aadhaar-based fingerprint biometric authentication through an electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) machine.

– Visiting a LokMitra Kendra (Common Service Centre) anywhere in the State or even outside it and using Aadhaar-based fingerprint or iris authentication via a web application.

– Using the Android-based mobile application “eKYC PDS HP” with Aadhaar-based face biometric authentication.

The department has urged all non-compliant beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC at the earliest to continue receiving subsidized ration and other government scheme benefits.

For assistance, beneficiaries can contact the toll-free numbers 1967 or 1800-180-8026 or approach the nearest depot holder or FPS.