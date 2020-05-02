120 days assured employment under Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna

Cabinet approves petroleum exploration license to Vedanta

Shimla: For reviving the state economy following the lockdown due to Coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a Task Force to give suggestions for other remedial measures to be taken to revive the economy.

The Task force will be headed by Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh and Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Vikram Singh and Transport Minister Govind Thakur are its member, it’s revealed in a state Cabinet meeting today.

Cabinet approved to provide 120 days assured employment to the urban populace under a new Mukhya Mantri Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojna. A presentation was made in the Cabinet regarding steps taken for economic revival and economic reforms to be initiated by the State Government after lockdown.

The state govt, eyeing to encash the experience and expertise of recently returned people of the State from the other state, looking for providing right set of opportunities to make them self-employment.

The state cabinet also assured to give relief to agriculturists and horticulturists of the State. Due to Coronavirus pandemic, agriculturists and horticulturists have faced huge losses and now govt has decided to compensate them to some extent.

Tourism industry was worst affected due to this pandemic Therefore, Government had decided to waive off electricity demand charges for the period of six months thereby providing them relief of about Rs. 15 crores. Similarly, excise and taxation license fee would be waived off and lifting quota of bars would be on pro-rata basis.

The state cabinet also decided to support HPTDC. The Govt will pay salaries of tourism corporation employees. In addition to this, the cabinet approved to waived off token tax and special road tax for 4 months and no penalty would be imposed on owners of private vehicles on account of delay on renewal of registration and permits etc. Rs. 55 crore help would be provided to HRTC.

To support the industry, GST refunds would be made at the earliest. HPSEB Ltd. has also suffered due to less demand of the industry, thus it would be adequately compensated.

The state cabinet has also approved to grant petroleum exploration license in favour of Vedanta Limited for petroleum exploration in Bali Chowki, Chachiot, Sarkaghat and Mandi area of Mandi district and Ghumarwin area of Bilaspur district. The license was approved under Open Acreage Licensing Policy-Bid Round I.